Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis Co-Host 16th Annual CMA Country Christmas Special

CMA Country Christmas lit up ABC last night with a festive, performance-filled broadcast that brought holiday cheer to viewers across the country. The 16th annual special, filmed before a live audience in Nashville, marked the first co-hosting appearance by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis, whose shared Louisiana roots and natural on-stage chemistry shaped the evening's tone. The program is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

The hosts guided audiences through a blend of classic and new holiday performances. Daigle delivered a spirited medley with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band featuring "Jingle Bells," "What Child Is This," and "Winter Wonderland." Davis joined Little Big Town for a standout rendition of "Go Tell It On The Mountain." The star-powered lineup also included Lady A, Riley Green, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Little Big Town, BeBe Winans, and a collaborative moment from Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and BeBe Winans, capped by a group performance of "Go Where I Send Thee."

The night also highlighted the hosts' personal traditions. "To me, CMA Country Christmas is the thing that kicks off the kind of start of Christmas, and then I've told Lauren this before, my children are obsessed with Lauren Daigle, so I'm going to get to be the cool dad and get to introduce her to Lauren tonight. So it's a win-win," he shared.

"I think it is the Louisiana thing," she added. "We just have that together, and it's fun to be able to bring that to the CMA stage, CMA Christmas stage. I think we're going to have a good time."

"My favorite part about the Christmas season, I love coming together. I love the joy that you often feel just having everybody in the room, and I love fires; we talked about that earlier," said Daigle. "I'm like a sucker. You cannot have Christmas without a solid fire, whether it's outside or inside, it just needs to be happening."

Jordan Davis added, "All of our family comes in Nashville now… It's killer and Nashville does a great job at Christmas, but then also too, the kiddos are kind of getting really into Christmas, so it's been fun to watch them get ready for Santa every year. In Nashville, they play It's A Wonderful Life at the Belcourt Theater, and so we pack the entire, I think last year we had like 15 of us in there. Kids are running all over the place. We're probably driving everybody else in the theater crazy. But that is my favorite. That's my thing to do every Christmas."