Zach Bryan Buys Historic Lowell Church to Create Jack Kerouac Center

Zach Bryan bought the original Saint Jean Baptiste Church location in Lowell, Massachusetts. He plans to renovate it into the Jack Kerouac Center. This acquisition represents an important success for people's efforts to create a cultural center to honour Kerouac based in his hometown. Bryan, who has described the investment as his life's greatest honor, aims to blend literary history with a vibrant, contemporary arts space inspired in part by Kerouac's On the Road.

The 20,439-square-foot church will be repurposed as a Jack Kerouac Museum, Performance and Education Center. Current plans call for exhibits, live music, readings, and community events designed to celebrate Kerouac's legacy while also supporting new artistic expression. The Kerouac Society says Bryan's involvement injects vital funding and renewed energy into the project, building on earlier initiatives launched in 2022 that stalled due to financial challenges.

“We've been working on this deal with Zach and his team for several months,” said Sylvia Cunha, who leads marketing and business development for the Jack Kerouac Estate. “Zach reached out in October, and right from the start, it was clear he shared our passion for honoring Jack's legacy while also creating a dynamic, creative space. He stepped up and delivered in a big way, showing incredible generosity. Our immediate focus is to bring the building up to code so we can start using the space for music and other events while forming new partnerships to help us bring this vision to life and ensure its lasting success.”

Officials involved with the project say the near-term priority is addressing safety and structural needs so programming can begin as soon as possible. Longer-term goals include creating a sustainable model for ongoing cultural events, educational programs, and tourism tied to Kerouac's global influence.

“We're thrilled to be working with Zach Bryan and his team to honor Jack Kerouac in such a meaningful way,” said Jim Sampas, the Literary Executor of the Jack Kerouac Estate. “The Jack Kerouac Center will stand as a lasting symbol of inspiration, forever linking Jack and Zach. [Bryan's Investment] is a significant addition to the cultural fabric of Lowell and beyond, drawing visitors from all over the world.”