ACM Awards to Return to Las Vegas in 2026

The 2025 awards season may have only just ended, but 2026 planning is well underway. The ACM Awards just announced they are officially returning to Sin City in 2026 after three years of celebrating country music’s best of the best in Frisco, Texas.

Viva Las Vegas

The ACM Awards announced the big change via the academy’s official Instagram page with a video montage of previous ceremonies, featuring the various hosts saying, “Viva Las Vegas!” The caption reads: “You know what happens in Vegas… the 61st #ACMawards! Returning LIVE Sunday, May 17, 2026, from the @mgmgrand in Las Vegas! Tickets will go on sale in 2026. More info coming soon. Join the ACM A-List to be the first to know in bio.”

Announcing the return this early is the award-show equivalent of dropping a teaser trailer, but it worked just as it was intended to. Fans are hyped and it seems like the 61st ACM Awards is going to be one of those nights that people will talk about for years to come.

'Feels Like a Homecoming'

Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement (via Whiskey Riff): “We couldn’t be more thrilled to return to MGM Grand for the 61st ACM Awards next May, a place that holds a lot of history and special memories for the Academy. It truly feels like a homecoming for us. There’s no better place to host an exciting, global Country Music celebration than fabulous Las Vegas!”

The CEO of Dick Clark Productions, Jay Penske, added, “2026 is going to be a very special year for the ACMs, and partnering with MGM Resorts strengthens our deep commitment to delivering world-class entertainment and experiences for Country Music fans and partners alike.”