Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Second Date Update December 2025

We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay’s Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make…

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Second Date Update December 2025

We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make a match! Here are all of our dating stories from December 2025.

December 1 - Not Looking For A Party Girl

Maddie said her date with Dillon was great and wants another one with him. Dillon told us that she had a little too much fun on their date.

995 qykSecond Date Update
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweEditor
Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.
Related Stories
Mutt Monday Dog
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweOur Mutt Monday Dog This Week Is NaviTampa Bay's Morning Krewe
george birge QYK GP
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweGeorge Birge Responds To Jake Owen’s Golf ChallengeTampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Josh Ross at QYK Guitar Pull
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweWhat Josh Ross’ Favorite Song To Cover IsTampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect