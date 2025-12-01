Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Trisha Yearwood

QYK has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Trisha Yearwood Christmas Symphony at Ruth Eckerd Hall on December 11, 2025
GRAMMY® Award-winning country singer Trisha Yearwood returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall for the first time since 2019 with her Christmas Symphony show for an evening of holiday & hits!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 12/1-12/8/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Trisha Yearwood
- Prize Value: $63.25
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall