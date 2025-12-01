Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Trisha Yearwood

QYK has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Trisha Yearwood Christmas Symphony at Ruth Eckerd Hall on December 11, 2025 GRAMMY® Award-winning country singer Trisha Yearwood returns to…

smckenzie

QYK has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Trisha Yearwood Christmas Symphony at Ruth Eckerd Hall on December 11, 2025

GRAMMY® Award-winning country singer Trisha Yearwood returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall for the first time since 2019 with her Christmas Symphony show for an evening of holiday & hits!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 12/1-12/8/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Trisha Yearwood
  • Prize Value: $63.25
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall
Trisha Yearwood
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
KC Has Your Tickets For Busch Gardens Christmas Town
ContestsKC Has Your Tickets For Busch Gardens Christmas Townsmckenzie
Snacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!
ContestsSnacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
99.5 QYK & Stacy Claus Buy Your Christmas!
Contests99.5 QYK & Stacy Claus Buy Your Christmas!smckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect