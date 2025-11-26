This Day in Country History: November 26

Thanksgiving Day is a special holiday in the United States, a day marked by eating delicious meals, gathering with friends and family, and enjoying performances by your favorite artists. Every year, country music stars take to the stage around Thanksgiving to help people celebrate, and some of the most standout shows have happened on Nov. 26. Let's explore the moments that made this day a historic one for the country music genre.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 26 has seen career-defining moments for many country artists, from a Grand Ole Opry debut to iconic Thanksgiving Day performances:

Thompson Square, famous for their song "Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not," made their Grand Ole Opry debut on Nov. 26 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The husband-and-wife duo had just come off touring with Jason Aldean, which was a dream come true for them. 2020: The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration aired on Nov. 26, including performances by Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton. This show also shared flashbacks of past performances by Chris Young, Florida Georgia Line, and Bebe Rexha.

Cultural Milestones

Dolly Parton and Kane Brown made lasting impacts on country music and pop culture on this day:

NBC aired Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry. This two-hour show highlighted special moments from Parton's live performance and celebration as a member of the Grand Ole Opry held in October. 2020: Kane Brown performed a prerecorded concert for the Salvation Army's 130th annual Red Kettle Campaign at a Thanksgiving Day football game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. This unique performance was televised instead of live due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notable Recordings and Performances

This day also brought big performances at the 1998 and 2020 Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parades:

Martina McBride sang "Happy Girl," Jo Dee Messina performed "I'm Alright," and Kenny Rogers sang "Heroes" during the 72nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. 2020: The 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City had superstars performing, including Brett Young singing "Here Tonight," Lauren Alaina singing "Run," and Bebe Rexha performing "Baby, I'm Jealous."

Industry Changes and Challenges

From wedding bells to on-stage accidents, Nov. 26 has had it all:

The legendary banjo player Earl Scruggs accidentally fell off the stage after being blinded by stage lights while performing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Despite being taken to a nearby hospital and receiving 12 stitches above his eye, he was discharged the next day. 2011: Jennifer Nettles from the band Sugarland married her boyfriend Justin Miller in Tennessee on Nov. 26. Sugarland performed at the GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live! a few days after the wedding, and soon after that, they hosted the Country Music Association's CMA Country Christmas special.