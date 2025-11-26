Backstage Country
99.5 QYK & Stacy Claus Buy Your Christmas!

The most wonderful time of the year is here, and Stacy Claus is back to make your Christmas brighter than ever! 99.5 QYK is giving YOU the chance to win…

The most wonderful time of the year is here, and Stacy Claus is back to make your Christmas brighter than ever! 99.5 QYK is giving YOU the chance to win $1,000 to help make this holiday season unforgettable.

Whether it’s putting presents under the tree, preparing a holiday feast, catching up on bills, or giving back to someone you love — we want to hear how $1,000 would help your Christmas this year.

🎁 How to Enter:
Tell us your story! Share how winning $1,000 would make a difference for you and your family this holiday season.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 12/1-12/12/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Register to win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 12/1-12/12/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • What The Prize Is: $1,000.00
  • Prize Value: $1,000
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: QYK & Kemp Law Group
