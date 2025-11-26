HARDY Reaches Fifth Top 10 on Country Airplay Chart With ‘Favorite Country Song’

A strong week for country music on the radio shows HARDY continues to make a name for himself as both an artist and songwriter, with airplay opportunities and writing credits for some of the biggest names in the industry. Billboard's Country Airplay chart for late November 2025 places "Favorite Country Song" at No. 7, climbing from No. 12 with 20.5 million audience impressions, a 17% gain from the prior week.

The track, co-written by HARDY alongside Nate Smith and five additional collaborators, extends HARDY's streak of Top 10 entries and reinforces the chart strength he built following the February 2024 No. 1 success of "Truck Bed," which reached the summit in March.

Since 2018, he has accumulated 14 Country Airplay No. 1s as a songwriter and three No. 1s as a performer, contributing to 41 charting songs recorded by 31 artists.

His writing activity this week includes credits on Morgan Wallen's "I Got Better," currently at No. 6, and "I Ain't Coming Back" featuring Post Malone, which peaked at No. 24, reflecting HARDY's continued involvement in major releases beyond his own catalog.

Nate Smith also posts gains this week with a notable debut on Country Airplay, as "After Midnight" with Tyler Hubbard enters at No. 34. The entry marks Smith's second-highest career debut on the chart and Hubbard's fourth solo Top 40 premiere. Smith's collaborative past includes the 2024 release "Drinkin' Buddies" with Lee Brice and Hailey Whitters, which reached No. 26 in May 2024.