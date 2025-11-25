Backstage Country
What Tucker Wetmore Bought With His First Showbiz Check

Tucker Wetmore performed at our QYK Guitar Pull and J.R. spoke with him backstage before the show. J.R. asked him what the first thing he bought with a big showbiz…

Tucker Wetmore QYK GP (4)
Jen Glorioso/BBGI

Tucker Wetmore performed at our QYK Guitar Pull and J.R. spoke with him backstage before the show. J.R. asked him what the first thing he bought with a big showbiz check was. Tucker told J.R. is was the truck he still is driving.

Video courtesy of Tampa Bay 44

From small-town roots to the big stage, Tucker Wetmore is quickly becoming one of country music’s most exciting new voices. Raised in Kalama, Washington (pop. 2,700), the former college football player turned heartbreak into a new path when an injury ended his athletic career. Guitar in hand, he began writing songs that mix modern country melodies with timeless storytelling. Next thing he knows, he was Nashville-bound to chase the dream.

Tucker was just in Tampa on September 5th with Thomas Rhett at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre! But this was our chance to see him up close and personal.

