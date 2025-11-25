Backstage Country
What Shane Profitt’s Dream Movie Roll Is

Shane Profitt performed at our QYK Guitar Pull this year, but before the show Launa asked what his dream movie roll would be. Well, it’s actually a TV roll. Shane…

Shane Profitt performed at our QYK Guitar Pull this year, but before the show Launa asked what his dream movie roll would be. Well, it's actually a TV roll. Shane mention it is Dancing With the Stars and then goes on to say, "Yeah, but I would love to do it. And Family Feud. I'm like an old man. I watch Family Feud and Andy Griffith every night."

Check out Launa talking to Shane backstage at the Guitar Pull below.

Video courtesy of Tampa Bay 44

Originally from Columbia, TN, Shane incorporates a lot of blue-collar life into his music. At the end of 2021, he was still pulling overtime at his job with the city, busting his back about an hour south of Nashville and living for the weekend. Playing part time gigs at the popular Southern food chain, Puckett's and traveling all over Tennessee inspired some of his original music.

Shane's highlight moment of the night was definitely hearing an unreleased song about his family troubles. He explained this song was about his dad cheating on his mom. By the end, Shane received a standing ovation and everyone in the crowd needed tissues.

