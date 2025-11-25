Backstage Country
What Josh Ross’ Favorite Song To Cover Is

Josh Ross at QYK Guitar Pull
Josh Ross at QYK Guitar Pull

Josh Ross performed at our QYK Guitar Pull and J.R. spoke with him backstage before the show. J.R. asked him if he had to cover one song for the rest of his career what would it be. Josh told us it would be "Guitar Town" by Steve Earle.

Josh says, "He's the reason why I feel like I fell in love with country music. And I just, I love that record even more than, the Copperhead Road and all those other records they had. So I feel like that would be one of my ones...I just, every time that song comes on, I'm like, I'm good. It's like, yeah, I'm good to go. I'm in a happy mood. So I feel like that would be my one." 

Video courtesy of Tampa Bay 44

Canada-born, Nashville-based, and now crowned CCMA Entertainer of the Year, Josh Ross isn’t just on the rise, he’s a global force.

With over 1 billion streams worldwide and a resume that includes touring with Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, Bailey Zimmerman, and Luke Bryan, Ross has already made his mark alongside the biggest names in the game. He recently wrapped a massive run with Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour.

We got to hear his song "Trouble" and a few more at the show!

