Lauren Alaina Tells Us What The Hardest Song To Sing Live Is

Lauren Alaina performed at our QYK Guitar Pull this year. Launa talked to Lauren backstage before the show and asked Lauren what the hardest song to sing live is. She say, "Probably "What Ifs" with Kane Brown. Because you know, I came on and sang that song after he had written it. And so it was written for his voice. And I just basically sang the octave above that. It's very high. But when I sing it with him, it's really hard. When I sing it by myself, I put it in my own key. But when I sing it with him, I'm just like soaring through the stratosphere. But one of my favorites."

Video courtesy of Tampa Bay 44

From Georgia roots to global stages, Alaina has shared the spotlight with legends like Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, and Luke Bryan, and in 2025 she joined the can’t-miss Rascal Flatts Life Is A Highway Tour. Along the way, she’s lit up some of the biggest platforms in the world—from the White House to the World Series, Dancing with the Stars to the *Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.