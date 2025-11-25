Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Surprise Grand Ole Opry Debut, Performs Country Songs With Holly Williams

Gwyneth Paltrow delivered an unexpected musical moment at the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary on Nov. 20, taking the stage for a surprise vocal set alongside Holly Williams and Chris Coleman. The trio performed Williams' 2013 single "Drinkin" and later "Waiting on June," drawing an enthusiastic response from the anniversary crowd and fans reacting online.

Williams, 44, invited the Shakespeare in Love actress to join her onstage and said, "Can y'all believe your luck? Y'all are used to those Nashville guests, but not those Oscar-winning Hollywood guests." After the performance, Williams told the audience, "Can you believe it? Isn't it annoying when they can just do everything, and they just walk out looking all like that, right? Looking real good."

Paltrow's performance at the Opry demonstrated her growing comfort and ease with live performances, a significant contrast with her earlier documentation of what she once stated was stage fright. Social media clips shared by fans and coverage from entertainment outlets praised her tone and confidence, while some critics questioned the presence of Hollywood talent in traditionally country spaces.

"Holly Williams' record, I love. I like that sort of older style, soulful country. When you can hear the pain in the woman's voice, those are the women that I really connected with," Paltrow shared.

Paltrow has repeatedly cited Williams and similar artists as influences, a connection that traces back to her 2010 film Country Strong. The pair's friendship has extended beyond music, with Williams previously speaking warmly about Paltrow's parenting and their shared family experiences.

The performance took place after Paltrow's daughter, Apple, had drawn public attention with a Nashville appearance earlier in the fall that received various reactions online. These moments represent a part of a bigger story of the Paltrow family experience in music parts and the public's ever-changing acceptance of their creative journeys.