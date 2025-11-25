George Birge Responds To Jake Owen’s Golf Challenge

George Birge performed at our QYK Guitar Pull and J.R. spoke with backstage before the show. Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Show recently had Jake Owen on the show and we asked Jake if he wanted to play George in a game of golf.

George says, "Jake and I have played a couple times..I don't know if I'd had enough hits yet for him to remember playing with me. But I liked how it turned out the first couple of times, and I think I'd like how it turned out if we played a game."

Video courtesy of Tampa Bay 44

George Birge is a Texas-born, Nashville-based songwriter known for his hit “Beer Beer, Truck Truck,” an up-tempo sing-along that is about far more than those writing-room tropes. It’s about missing the one you love and wooing them to come back. “I know the city called you, go baby spread your wings/I’ll be here waiting on you, out here in the country,” Birge sings.