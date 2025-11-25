Backstage Country
George Birge Responds To Jake Owen’s Golf Challenge

George Birge performed at our QYK Guitar Pull and J.R. spoke with backstage before the show. Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Show recently had Jake Owen on the show and we asked Jake if he wanted to play George in a game of golf.

George says, "Jake and I have played a couple times..I don't know if I'd had enough hits yet for him to remember playing with me. But I liked how it turned out the first couple of times, and I think I'd like how it turned out if we played a game."

George Birge is a Texas-born, Nashville-based songwriter known for his hit “Beer Beer, Truck Truck,” an up-tempo sing-along that is about far more than those writing-room tropes. It’s about missing the one you love and wooing them to come back. “I know the city called you, go baby spread your wings/I’ll be here waiting on you, out here in the country,” Birge sings.

This is George's second time at the QYK Guitar Pull! He played in 2023 where he first debuted his hit "Cowboy Songs"

Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.
