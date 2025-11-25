Chase Matthew Shares Best Drinking Story While On The Road

Chase Matthew performed at out QYK Guitar Pull this year and he was awesome. Before the show he sat down with Launa backstage and Launa had a burning question for him. She asked him what his best drinking story on the road was. Chase told us it involved the very first night while he was on Jason Aldean's tour.

Chase says, "And I remember he was like, hey man, you know, welcome to the tour tonight, right inside that door over there. I would call that the Whiskey River. Meet us in there. We're doing shots, everybody. Come on. We're lining them up. And it was, I don't think it was exactly the drinking that I remember the most, but it was I definitely didn't remember much after that, but we hung out and he talked about our childhood and our, kind of how we got started and just a super cool dude, really good memory."

Video courtesy of Tampa Bay 44

Chase Matthew's Start In Country Music

Chase was born in Tennessee and is a big fan of social media. He got a lot of exposure with his song Country Line in 2021. After going viral, he got noticed by Warner Records. Since then he has sold out venues nationwide and headlined tours. Chase has a huge following due to his modern hip-hop sound mixed with country lyrics.

Outside of making music, Chase is a huge car guy. He grew up working as a mechanic and has been around cars his entire life. He loves spending his time under hoods and starting motors.