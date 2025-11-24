Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets TO onbikes Winter Wonder Ride Event

Listen to win a pair of tickets to the onbikes Winter Wonder Brunch on December 6, 2025 at Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park

Kick off your holiday morning with a Tampa tradition like no other—Winter Wonder Ride! Starting

at Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park, cyclists will roll out a brand-new scenic ride along iconic

Bayshore Boulevard—complete with magical holiday surprises along the way

When the ride ends, the real celebration begins! Think a merry holiday brunch in the park with

mimosas, Bloody Marys, hot cocoa, and delicious bites from local favorites. Families can enjoy

a dedicated Kids’ Zone packed with games, crafts, and seasonal fun, while riders of all ages

soak up live music, festive photo ops, and plenty of holiday cheer

Whether you’re pedaling with friends, rolling with family, or riding solo in your holiday best, this is

the can’t-miss holiday tradition of the season. Bikes, brunch, and a hefty dose of Christmas

spirit—all while helping provide bikes to kids across Tampa Bay.



Theme

This year’s theme - “T’was the Ride Before Christmas!” From matching pajama squads to

“I-just-woke-up-like-this” vibes, this ride is all about that Christmas morning feeling, joy, and

giving back. Because every ticket helps OnBikes provide brand-new bicycles to children and

families across Tampa Bay—making the holidays a little brighter for everyone. Get creative and

show us your vibe for the perfect Christmas morning!

Contest Rules: