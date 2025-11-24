Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets TO onbikes Winter Wonder Ride Event

Listen to win a pair of tickets to the onbikes Winter Wonder Brunch on December 6, 2025 at Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park
Kick off your holiday morning with a Tampa tradition like no other—Winter Wonder Ride! Starting
at Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park, cyclists will roll out a brand-new scenic ride along iconic
Bayshore Boulevard—complete with magical holiday surprises along the way
When the ride ends, the real celebration begins! Think a merry holiday brunch in the park with
mimosas, Bloody Marys, hot cocoa, and delicious bites from local favorites. Families can enjoy
a dedicated Kids’ Zone packed with games, crafts, and seasonal fun, while riders of all ages
soak up live music, festive photo ops, and plenty of holiday cheer
Whether you’re pedaling with friends, rolling with family, or riding solo in your holiday best, this is
the can’t-miss holiday tradition of the season. Bikes, brunch, and a hefty dose of Christmas
spirit—all while helping provide bikes to kids across Tampa Bay.
Theme
This year’s theme - “T’was the Ride Before Christmas!” From matching pajama squads to
“I-just-woke-up-like-this” vibes, this ride is all about that Christmas morning feeling, joy, and
giving back. Because every ticket helps OnBikes provide brand-new bicycles to children and
families across Tampa Bay—making the holidays a little brighter for everyone. Get creative and
show us your vibe for the perfect Christmas morning!
More Info
Event Page
Ticket Link
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 11/24-12/5/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/24-12/5/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to onbike brunch on 12/6/2025
- Prize Value: $30
- Who Is Providing The Prize: onbike