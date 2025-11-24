Backstage Country
Frankie Is Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Mutt Monday dog
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Out Mutt Monday dog this week is Frankie and he is ready to be adopted. Meet Frankie. We affectionately call him our little bowling ball because he is low to the ground and loves to run!! Frankie was thrown over our fence about a month ago and had several injuries. Our veterinarian clinic patched him up, and now he is healed and ready for a loving home! He loves his bully ball and will drag it everywhere with him if you let him. A knowledge of bulldogs will be helpful when bringing Frankie home. He is a three year old, 48 pound English Bulldog mix.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Frankie this week and he is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Frankie, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check him out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

995 qykmutt monday
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweEditor
Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.
