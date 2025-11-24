More Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert Collabs On the Horizon? Langley Says ‘Definitely’

Backstage Country
Yvette Dela Cruz
Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ella Langley just confirmed the thing we were all secretly hoping for: more collaborations with the one and only Miranda Lambert. In a recent interview, Langley casually dropped the kind of bombshell that should’ve come with a warning label.   

When asked whether she and Miranda might team up again, she confirmed it, no hesitation, no cryptic “we’ll see that the universe has planned.”

Ella Langley is 'Such a Massive Fan of Ms. Miranda Lambert'  

Langley, who performed her latest single “Choosin’ Texas” during the 2025 CMA Awards, which not everyone knew was co-written with Lambert, revealed how it was to work with the country music icon: “I’ll tell you what, I’ve been such a massive fan of Ms. Miranda Lambert, and it’s been the coolest thing to get to become friends the last couple years. I mean, come on. You just look up to her. She’s a legend; she’s an icon. She’s an incredible songwriter, and I’ve always wanted to write a song with her.”

She added, “It was a year ago this month. I got my first opportunity to write with her. We were on one of these things called a writer’s retreat, where you take a couple of your favorite people and you just sit down for however many days and write songs. And hopefully some of them are good,” per Whiskey Riff.  

A Definite Collaboration Soon  

Before the 2025 CMA Awards, Langley confirmed in an interview with Backstage Country’s Elaina Smith that a collaboration with Lambert is in the cards: “There’s definitely more, we’re definitely doing something really cool together that is more than just the songs.”  

In a TikTok she posted to wish Lambert a happy birthday, the background music playing sounded like an unreleased song the two might hopefully drop soon. In the video, she wrote: “POV: You somehow became best friends with your favorite artist growing up, and it’s Miranda Lambert.”  

Langley is truly having a wonderful year, releasing hits, going on tour, and, of course, sweeping awards at both the ACMs and the CMAs. 

Yvette Dela CruzWriter
