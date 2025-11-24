More Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert Collabs On the Horizon? Langley Says ‘Definitely’

Ella Langley just confirmed the thing we were all secretly hoping for: more collaborations with the one and only Miranda Lambert. In a recent interview, Langley casually dropped the kind of bombshell that should’ve come with a warning label.

When asked whether she and Miranda might team up again, she confirmed it, no hesitation, no cryptic “we’ll see that the universe has planned.”

Ella Langley is 'Such a Massive Fan of Ms. Miranda Lambert'

Langley, who performed her latest single “Choosin’ Texas” during the 2025 CMA Awards, which not everyone knew was co-written with Lambert, revealed how it was to work with the country music icon: “I’ll tell you what, I’ve been such a massive fan of Ms. Miranda Lambert, and it’s been the coolest thing to get to become friends the last couple years. I mean, come on. You just look up to her. She’s a legend; she’s an icon. She’s an incredible songwriter, and I’ve always wanted to write a song with her.”

She added, “It was a year ago this month. I got my first opportunity to write with her. We were on one of these things called a writer’s retreat, where you take a couple of your favorite people and you just sit down for however many days and write songs. And hopefully some of them are good,” per Whiskey Riff.

A Definite Collaboration Soon

Before the 2025 CMA Awards, Langley confirmed in an interview with Backstage Country’s Elaina Smith that a collaboration with Lambert is in the cards: “There’s definitely more, we’re definitely doing something really cool together that is more than just the songs.”

In a TikTok she posted to wish Lambert a happy birthday, the background music playing sounded like an unreleased song the two might hopefully drop soon. In the video, she wrote: “POV: You somehow became best friends with your favorite artist growing up, and it’s Miranda Lambert.”