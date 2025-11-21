Luke Combs Hopes to Collaborate With Morgan Wallen

If Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen ever released a song together, we all know it would dominate the charts and the airwaves. Fans have been asking for a collab for years, and although there’s no confirmation yet, Combs gave fans a flicker of hope by admitting that it’s still in the works.

Luke Combs: 'I Would Love to Do It'

In a recent interview before the CMA Awards (via Whiskey Riff), the North Carolina native admitted that he and Wallen have already talked about working together: “We talked about it a couple of years ago, and we just haven’t found the song.”

He also shared that the anticipation of the song is causing a ton of pressure: “I feel like there would be a lot of pressure on the song to be like perfect. And if it wasn’t right, it could just go terribly. People will be like, ‘We waited all this time, and it’s such a let down.”

Combs confirmed, “I would love to do it. I don’t know if he would love to do it, but I would love to do it. I think it would be cool. But you gotta find the right song for it.”

While waiting, enjoy this cover of “Thought You Should Know” that Combs and Wallen performed in 2023 at the BMI Awards.

Thought You Should Know - Luke Combs (Morgan Wallen Cover)

What’s Next for Combs?

Combs will have a busy 2026. He is set to tour North America and Europe for his My Kinda Saturday Night tour, kicking off on March 21 in Las Vegas.

Check out his tour dates below.

March 21, 2026: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada April 4, 2026: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia

Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia April 11, 2026: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa April 18, 2026: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana April 25, 2026: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio May 2, 2026: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee May 9, 2026: Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma May 16, 2026: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin May 30, 2026: Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, Quebec

Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, Quebec June 6, 2026: Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Ontario July 4, 2026: Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden July 7, 2026: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Accor Arena, Paris, France July 11, 2026: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands July 18, 2026: Slane Castle, Ireland

Slane Castle, Ireland July 25, 2026: Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, U.K.

Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, U.K. August 1, 2026: Wembley Stadium, London, U.K.