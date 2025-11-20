Garth Brooks Releases Sixth Anthology Installment Covering Stadium Tour, Dive Bar Shows and Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks announces the upcoming release of The Anthology Part VI: The Comeback — The Next Five Years, a six-CD collection featuring 60 songs, more than 150 behind-the-scenes photos, a live Ireland recording, and never-before-seen material. The new volume ships Dec. 5, with preorders now live on TalkShopLive and Amazon. Fans can also access limited-edition gift slipcases, as well as randomly signed copies available exclusively through TalkShopLive.

The Anthology continues Brooks's expansive retrospective series, spotlighting a pivotal stretch of his career that includes the Stadium Tour, the 2018 era, the Ireland shows, and his ongoing Las Vegas residency with Plus ONE at Caesars Palace. The new installment also contrasts earlier pandemic-era engagement — drive-in concerts, television specials, and Zoom sessions — with current digital trends, noting that many fans still enjoy physical box sets even as streaming dominates.

The project's promotion centers on the larger comeback narrative, weaving in major touchstones such as stadium performances, the Vegas residency, and the Ireland show. Reflecting on the stadium tour, Garth says, "These people were with us every step of the way. It was nothing short of amazing and exactly what I needed."

Brooks also addresses the challenges of performing during the pandemic and the creative decisions that shaped the era. "Division is the first step toward losing a war," Garth said. "With COVID, the goal was to unify people without physically bringing them together...the hardest I have ever worked at entertaining."

The volume further explores Brooks's seventh CMA Entertainer of the Year win and his later decision to withdraw from the category altogether. His reflections on the Las Vegas residency and high-ticket demand surface throughout the narrative, offering additional insight into the period covered.

A multi-platform promotional rollout surrounds the anthology, including planned releases of exclusive footage, new previews, and expanded content across several channels. The program will showcase discussions of unreleased material and key career moments from the five years, supported by extra clips and behind-the-scenes insights.