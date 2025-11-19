Backstage Country
Old Dominion to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with A Trip Down Memory Lane

Old Dominion is about to take us on a full-blown nostalgia tour right from the CMA Awards stage. The band is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and instead of throwing a…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Geoff Sprung attend 'A New York Evening With Old Dominion' at National Sawdust
Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images

Old Dominion is about to take us on a full-blown nostalgia tour right from the CMA Awards stage. The band is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and instead of throwing a party, they’re inviting country music fans to join in with a special performance that promises a trip down memory lane.  

A Decade of Hits  

For ten years, since their debut studio album, Meat and Candy, Old Dominion has been dropping hit songs that fans knew the lyrics of by heart. So, what better place to relive the memories of the past decade than the CMA Awards? The band, which recently received its well-deserved star in Music City’s Walk of Fame, is taking the stage to perform some of its old favorites.   

In a recent interview (via Country Now), the band revealed that they plan to perform some of their hits, including “Break Up With Him,” “Memory Lane,” “One Man Band,” “Hotel Key,” and “Snapback.”  

The group said, “We are celebrating 10 years of success in this band and our first album came out 10 years ago, so it’s going to be a collection of some of the big hits and just try to carry the audience through a little ride down memory lane.”  

CMA Nomination  

In addition to performing, Old Dominion is once again nominated for Vocal Group of the Year, a category they’ve already won at a record-breaking seven times. The group is up against Lady A, Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts, and The Red Clay Strays.  

Lead singer Matt Ramsey said of the nomination, “That is wild…the fact that we could make it eight is pretty crazy.”  

Aside from the nomination and the star on the Walk of Fame, the band also released their sixth studio album, Barbara, in August, which they consider to be their “most personal album to date.”  

The band still has scheduled performances until the end of the year and will continue with their How Good Is That World Tour next year. For tickets, click here

Yvette Dela CruzWriter
