Ella Langley to Perform ‘Choosin’ Texas’ at Wednesday CMA Awards With Six Nominations

Ella Langley is gearing up for a big night, as she prepares to perform her new single, Choosin' Texas, on the 2025 CMA Awards stage in Nashville tonight. The breakout artist is going into the evening with six nominations, including New Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, as she continues to rise quickly in country music. Langley describes the track as a groove-driven, two-step-ready country song created to match the show's emotional and rhythmic tone.

She indicates that the CMA performance will evoke the desire and feelings of the song and lyric video, representing the magnetism of a place or person. The set is expected to be high-energy and faithful to the song's dancing spirit. As she teased, "It's true to the song. I mean, it's two-stepping. Country boys, I love 'em." When asked how she crafted such an instantly lovable track, Langley laughed, "That's a special sauce I can't tell everybody about."

Langley acknowledges the wild pace of recent achievements. "People will keep asking me this question, and it's just like, yeah, I think at some point this job, so many cool things happen to you in a row, and you're just on a cloud nine type of thing. So usually, stuff like that sinks in a couple days after it happens." To be centered ahead of her performance, which will be live on television across the whole country, she also relies on prayer and faith, zoning in on being her best self and honoring herself and her team, the work they have done.

Ahead of the awards, Langley wrapped her sold-out Still Hungover Tour with a celebratory finale at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The night featured surprise appearances from ERNEST, Jo Dee Messina, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, and Morgan Wallen. She shared her excitement about potential collaborations, saying Gretchen Wilson's "Here For The Party" and Jo Dee Messina's "A Lesson In Leavin'" remain dream moments to bring to the CMA stage. As she recalled, "Jo Dee Messina and Gretchen Wilson both have texted me before and said just the most encouraging things… So I was like, that would be so sick."