Luke Bryan and Ella Langley Release Country Version of ‘Winter Wonderland’ on New Holiday EP

Luke Bryan and Ella Langley have teamed up for a new Christmas release, unveiling their rendition of “Winter Wonderland” as part of Bryan's latest holiday project, Luke Bryan Christmas. The festive EP marks Bryan's first full holiday collection and features three tracks: “Winter Wonderland” with Langley, “O Holy Night,” and “Run Run Rudolph.” Both “O Holy Night” and “Run Run Rudolph” were previously released by Bryan in 2008 and 2017, respectively.

The highlight of the EP, “Winter Wonderland,” pairs Bryan's seasoned vocals with Langley's soulful tone, as she takes the second verse and adds a contemporary country touch to the traditional holiday favorite. Langley's addition highlights her rising profile in country music after her 2025 CMA Awards nominations, which included Female Vocalist of the Year and a past Musical Event win for "You Look Like You Love Me."

Evan Harney's music video is a perfect pairing with the music's quality because he provides a special look into the studio experience of the recording. By showcasing the vivid character of the music recording, the music video succeeds in balancing the joyfulness of the holiday along with the chemistry Bryan and Langley created on their own.

Bryan shared his excitement for the release online, writing, “Excited for y'all to hear this one,” in a post teasing the track before unveiling an Instagram Reel of the recording session.

Beyond his Christmas project, Bryan remains a powerhouse in country music. The two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year (2014 and 2015) continues to broaden his influence with several RIAA-certified hits — including multi-platinum singles “Do I,” “Knockin' Boots,” and “Drunk On You.” Looking towards 2026, Luke Bryan will return as a judge for American Idol and host the annual Crash My Playa beach festival in Mexico, featuring several of the top country artists.