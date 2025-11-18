Boyfriend Elijah is Priscilla Block’s Plus One at the CMA Awards

Priscilla Block knows how to turn heartbreak into a hit song (anyone else keep singing “Just About Over You?”). So, when she revealed that she would walk the red carpet at this year’s CMA Awards with her boyfriend Elijah, to say that we were shocked is an understatement.

Priscilla Block’s Notoriously Private Relationship

In an interview with Country Now, the North Carolina native, who keeps her personal life and relationship mostly private, shared that Elijah would join her at the awards ceremony. “I can’t believe it. I am bringing him to the CMA Awards on Wednesday, and he’s walking the carpet with me.”

Block joked that her boyfriend, who is from a small town in West Tennessee, might not be quite ready for a night of screaming fans and blinding lights. She said, “I’m like, 'I don’t know if you’ve ever seen as many lights that you’re going to see on the carpet, but there’s a lot. It’s going to be great.' He’s like, ‘I feel like we’re going to prom together.’ I’m like, 'wait, I love this. It’s kind of giving prom night.'”

CMA Awards Look

Aside from the information that she would be attending “Country music’s biggest night” with her boyfriend, Block also teased fans that they would probably be shocked by what the pair would be wearing at their red-carpet debut.

The singer-songwriter said, “Like I said, I love to keep people guessing on what I’m going to do.” Referencing her 2023 look, “That one, I don’t know if I’ll ever top it, because how iconic is it showing up to the CMAs in a dump truck in a full hi-vis outfit? So that one’s going to be tough to beat, but I think I might beat it tomorrow because I got my man by my side. I’m ready for it…the fit is fitting, so I’m excited.”

The pair, who met in 2016 and fell in love at first sight, also proved that love is lovelier the second time around. “I remember we both just sobbed at his apartment rooftop and [it was] just one of those breakups…I felt like we were at this point where it was like right person, wrong time. I felt like we kind of just started arguing about stupid stuff, and I kind of felt like we both just needed time away.” However, they found their way back to one another in 2020, and have been going strong ever since.