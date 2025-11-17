Intervention Records Announces Vinyl Reissue of Johnny Cash Debut Album

Intervention Records has announced the next installment in its Sun Records Hi-Fi Series: a deluxe 180-gram, 45 RPM mono reissue of Johnny Cash with His Hot and Blue Guitar!. Cut directly from the original Sun master tapes and mastered in an all-analog process, the release aims to deliver the clearest, most authentic presentation yet of Cash's debut album and the legendary Sun Studio sound.

This marks the first long-playing Sun Records title in the Hi-Fi Series, following the label's acclaimed Dance Album by Carl Perkins. The new edition reinforces Intervention's dedication to preserving the warmth and fidelity of early analog recordings while expanding access to Cash's foundational catalog.

Originally released in 1957, Johnny Cash with His Hot and Blue Guitar! captures the early hits that launched the Man in Black's career, including “Cry, Cry, Cry,” “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “The Wreck of the Old 97.” The 12-track album helped define Cash's signature mix of country, gospel, and rockabilly that would shape American music for decades.

The reissue's audio production uses flat transfers from ¼-inch mono master reels, mastered by Kevin Gray at CoHEARent Audio. RTI handled three-step lacquer plating, while Gotta Groove Records pressed the heavyweight 180-gram vinyl. The package features restored artwork printed by Stoughton Printing Co. and new liner notes by Sun Records historian Colin Escott, offering in-depth historical context about the sessions and Cash's artistic evolution.

Pre-orders for the album are now open ahead of its Feb. 20, 2026, release. Each edition emphasizes high-fidelity sound and archival integrity, presenting what Intervention Records calls a “time machine” experience for fans of Cash and Sun Records alike.