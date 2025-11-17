Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win A Pair of Tickets to Florida State Vs. Texas A&M

99.5 QYK wants to give you the chance to witness an electrifying atmosphere as two of college basketball’s most prominent programs collide. Enter now for a change to win a…

smckenzie

99.5 QYK wants to give you the chance to witness an electrifying atmosphere as two of college basketball's most prominent programs collide. Enter now for a change to win a pair of tickets.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 11/17-11/21/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/24/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Florida State Vs. Texas A&M
  • Prize Value: : $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: FSU
College Football
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
QYK Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort
UncategorizedQYK Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resortsmckenzie
Text To Win A Pair Of 3 Day Passes To Tortuga
ContestsText To Win A Pair Of 3 Day Passes To Tortugasmckenzie
Holiday Party Prep
ContestsHoliday Party PrepElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect