Text To Win A Pair Of 3 Day Passes To Tortuga

Get ready for sun, sand, and three unforgettable days of live music on the beach! We’re sending one lucky winner to the Tortuga Music Festival with a pair of 3-day passes.

This year’s lineup is stacked with superstar talent, including:
🎤 Post Malone
🌴 Kenny Chesney
🤠 Riley Green
🎶 Tyler Hubbard
🔥 Dustin Lynch
…and many more artists hitting the stage all weekend long!

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the biggest beach festivals of the year.

How to Enter

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Text To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 11/14-11/16/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/17/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of 3 day passes to Tortuga
  • Prize Value: $335
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Station
Tortuga
smckenzie
