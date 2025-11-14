Riley Green on Being a CMA Awards Nominee: ‘It’s Never Something You Really Expect’

It might still sound unbelievable to him (but not to us fans) that Riley Green is a four-time CMA Awards nominee this year. And in true Riley fashion, he’s taking it all in with that laid-back charm.

Riley Green’s CMA Awards nominations for this year include Single, Song, and Music Video of the Year for “You Look Like You Love Me” with Ella Langley, which also won the Academy of Country Music Awards’ Music Event of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, and Single of the Year, held in May. Their other collaboration, “Don’t Mind If I Do,” also received a nomination for Musical Event of the Year.

Riley Green: 'It’s Never Something You Really Expect'

Green said of the nomination, “It’s never something that you really expect. I always think about things as just a fan of country music because it’s not too long ago that I was, you know. And you see the names that are mentioned in winnin’ these awards and being nominated, and then to get kind of thrown in with that is always a big deal. And I’m excited to have it lifted up there with all these other great songs and collaborations,” according to Country Now.

Aside from being nominated, Green is also scheduled to be one of the performers for the show to perform his sexy song, “Worst Way.”

Riley Green - Worst Way (Official Video)

Aside from Green, other big-name country music artists will also perform, including Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, host Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Zach Top, recent Music City Walk of Fame inductee Old Dominion, Shaboozey, his duet partner Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, and Tucker Wetmore, among others.

What’s Next For Him?

Green still has numerous shows lined up before the year ends with shows scheduled until December 27. He will start the new year by joining Luke Bryan in Mexico for Crash My Playa. He is also scheduled to perform on U.S. bases before headlining his own Cowboy As It Gets Tour across Australia and the U.S.