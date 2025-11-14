Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes: Love is Lovelier the Second Time Around

They say love is sweeter the second time around, and judging by the glow on Kelsea Ballerini’s face and the grin glued to Chase Stokes’s lips, we’re inclined to believe it. The country-pop sweetheart and the Outer Banks heartthrob have become one of Hollywood and Nashville’s favorite fairytales, proving that sometimes heartbreak is just the plot twist before the happily ever after.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are Back On

Multiple insiders told Us Weekly that the songstress and actor are back in each other’s arms and lives after breaking up a couple of months back. One source said, “Kelsea and Chase are giving their relationship another try. There’s still a lot of love there, so they fell back into it very naturally.”

Before the news of their reunion, an eyewitness saw the two together near Edinburgh Castle in Scotland. The witness shared, “He was very nice. We had a wee chat about how he was having a holiday in Scotland before going to Croatia to film the final season of Outer Banks.” They added that the actor was gracious enough to take selfies with their son and niece. “They both seemed really happy and smiley.”

The pair were seen at Cannonball Restaurant & Bar, “seemed like the sweetest people,” the source added, “They were very much loved-up and holding hands at the bar.”

A source close to the couple told the outlet that the two “never really stopped being in touch after their brief split” and that the two “really picked up where they left off.”

The insider added that “Kelsea wanted to give it another chance and missed Chase a lot” and that Chase “Never wanted the breakup. [He] always felt there was something between them and believed they just needed time to cool off and figure things out.”

Difficult but Amicable Split

After two years of being together, a different source informed Us Weekly that it was Ballerini who opened the conversation about splitting up: “It was a hard split. They had been arguing a lot recently, and their communication wasn’t great in the last month. They were both traveling so much and trying to juggle everything, and the arguments piled up.”