Band Together Texas Distributes $8.5 Million to Central Texas Flood Victims

Band Together Texas has raised more than $8.5 million to support recovery from the devastating July floods in Central Texas. Of the total, $8 million will go to the Central Texas Community Foundation, including $1 million to the Concho County Community Foundation. More than $650,000 has been allocated to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country for Habitat for Humanity's Home for the Holidays initiative and other long-term recovery efforts.

“These funds are more than numbers — they're lifelines for families still recovering from this year's floods,” Miranda Lambert said in a statement. “We worked closely with state officials and local partners to identify where the need is greatest and ensure that every dollar supports meaningful recovery.”

“It has been amazing to see Texans, and even folks outside of Texas, come together in such a huge way,” McCollum said. “The money raised will go a long way in helping our home recover.”

The distribution phase will prioritize the hardest-hit counties — Travis, Williamson, Burnet, Kerr, Concho, and Tom Green — and fund housing, infrastructure, and community revitalization projects. Officials emphasized the importance of accountability and collaboration with local partners to ensure transparency in how the funds are used.

The Band Together Texas benefit concert, organized by Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum, took place at the Moody Center in Austin and featured emotional performances from Texas music artists, including Cody Johnson's acoustic “How Great Thou Art,” Lukas Nelson and Pat Green's “Waltz Across Texas,” Wade Bowen's “A Beautiful World,” and Ronnie Dunn's “Believe.”

Lambert publicly thanked donors and participants for their generosity, highlighting the unity and healing fostered by the event.

Support for Band Together Texas came from a broad network of partners, including the WoodNext Foundation, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, H-E-B, Four Seasons Hotel Austin, Kendra Scott, Uber, and Whataburger.