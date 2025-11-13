Warren Zeiders Announces First World Tour With Stops Across US, Europe, and Australia

Warren Zeiders has revealed his inaugural world tour, set to take place in 2026, a major breakthrough in his growing career as he transcends his Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour. The new run will span the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway, concluding in Oslo on Nov. 2, 2026. Presale tickets are already available, with general ticket sales starting Nov. 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Full tour details and ticket links are available through Zeiders' official website.

The announcement follows a standout year for Zeiders, who achieved double platinum success with "Pretty Little Poison," a No. 2 country radio hit, and topped the Country Airplay chart in 2024. The 21-track Relapse, Lies & Betrayal album explores themes of heartbreak and redemption and closed out with a sold-out show at Hershey's Giant Center.

Zeiders' 2026 itinerary includes an Australia leg from May 13 to May 22, visiting Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Rockhampton, with venue-specific performances at each. Before heading overseas, Zeiders is slated to perform at Stagecoach in April 2026 and headline the 2025 Houston Rodeo. Select North American tour stops will include supporting acts such as Kolby Cooper and Lakeview, with additional guests like Chayce Beckham appearing on specific dates.