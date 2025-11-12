This Day in Country History: November 12

Kane Brown had several songs certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Nov. 12, 2018. Also on this day, Tim McGraw was the first country music act to perform at a new resort and casino in Tucson, Arizona, and fans enjoyed a heartwarming TV tribute to Dolly Parton.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant country music milestones for Nov. 12 included:

2011: Tim McGraw helped with the opening of the Casino Del Sol Resort and Casino in Tucson, Arizona. McGraw was the first country music artist to perform at the new venue, following up performances by other artists, including rapper Pitbull and pop star Daughtry, earlier in the month.

Tim McGraw helped with the opening of the Casino Del Sol Resort and Casino in Tucson, Arizona. McGraw was the first country music artist to perform at the new venue, following up performances by other artists, including rapper Pitbull and pop star Daughtry, earlier in the month. 2013: After winning 2013's Season 4 of The Voice at the age of just 16, Danielle Bradbery made her Grand Ole Opry debut at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Bradbery sang "The Heart of Dixie" and "Daughter of a Workin' Man" from her upcoming debut album.

Cultural Milestones

From a fundraising concert to a tribute to an icon, these were cultural milestones for Nov. 12:

2017: At the Country Rising benefit concert, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, and Garth Brooks raised over $4 million for the Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. These proceeds went to help communities affected by various hurricanes and the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the Country Rising benefit concert, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, and Garth Brooks raised over $4 million for the Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. These proceeds went to help communities affected by various hurricanes and the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. 2019: The ABC television network aired Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again! hosted by Robin Roberts. This TV special, put out ahead of the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, highlighted Parton's life and career over the decades, sharing personal stories about the Queen of Country.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Major certifications and a country music festival took place on Nov. 12:

2018: Kane Brown's "What Ifs," performed with Lauren Alaina, received a 4x Platinum certification from the RIAA. On the same day, Brown's single "Lose It" landed a Gold certification, and "Heaven" received a 3x Platinum certification.

Kane Brown's "What Ifs," performed with Lauren Alaina, received a 4x Platinum certification from the RIAA. On the same day, Brown's single "Lose It" landed a Gold certification, and "Heaven" received a 3x Platinum certification. 2023: On the final day of the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami, Florida, Sam Hunt, Lee Brice, and Elle King took to the stage as headliners. Breland, LOCASH, and Restless Road were also on hand to entertain the fans.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Nov. 12 has seen some sad moments, too, with a death and two withdrawals from the CMA:

2010: The famous Nashville drummer Brian Barnett died at the age of 48. He performed with Hank Williams Jr. and also featured on other artists' work, including Big & Rich's "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)."

The famous Nashville drummer Brian Barnett died at the age of 48. He performed with Hank Williams Jr. and also featured on other artists' work, including Big & Rich's "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)." 2020: Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell rescinded their membership in the CMA. They withdrew because the association failed to mention the deaths of John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Billy Joe Shaver at the 2020 CMA Awards.