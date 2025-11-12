Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Set Eight-City Christmas Tour Starting Dec. 4

Ricky Skaggs and his award-winning band, Kentucky Thunder, have announced a holiday concert tour for the 2025 Christmas season, called Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Christmas. The eight-concert run will take place in eight different cities between Dec. 4 and Dec. 13. It will be filled with treasured Christmas favorites, new arrangements, and Kentucky Thunder's signature instrumental prowess.

The tour begins Dec. 4 in Philadelphia, Mississippi, at Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music Ellis Theater, followed by a Dec. 5 performance in Owensboro, Kentucky, at the Woodward Theatre inside the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

Additional stops include:

Dec. 6 in Steelville, Missouri, at the Meramec Music Theatre

Dec. 7 in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Fisher Center at Belmont University

Dec. 8 in Birmingham, Alabama, at the Lyric Theatre

Dec. 11 in Nashville, Indiana, at the Brown County Music Center

Dec. 12 in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Memorial Hall OTR

The final show on Dec. 13 in Bristol, Virginia, at Hard Rock Live

The Dec. 7 Nashville concert will showcase a mix of traditional holiday favorites, modern seasonal selections, and instrumental features by Kentucky Thunder, highlighting their precision, harmonies, and acoustic artistry. Ticketing is available through Skaggs' official website, and fans are encouraged to check each venue's site for updates on pre-sales and local ticketing information.

This special show is a family-friendly celebration that captures the warmth and joy of the season through music. Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will combine heartfelt vocals with virtuosic instrumentation, promising a festive evening for audiences of all ages.

“I'd like to invite you all to our Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Christmas Show this December,” says Skaggs. “You'll hear some great old Christmas favorites, some newer Christmas songs, and some great instrumentals, too. Come on out and see this fun family show. I promise you'll have a great time.”