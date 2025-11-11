Red Clay Strays Will Headline Madison Square Garden in August 2026

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Drew Nix, Brandon Coleman and Andrew Bishop of The Red Clay Strays during their performance at The Roundhouse on November 09, 2025 in London, England.
Tristan Fewings / Stringer via Getty Images

The Red Clay Strays have revealed they will headline their first show at Madison Square Garden — a career moment — as they look forward to another big year in 2026. The concert, which will also showcase The Revivalists and Brent Cobb as opening acts, reveals the band's burgeoning impact on the worlds of contemporary southern rock and country music.

Presale tickets for the Madison Square Garden event will run from Nov. 11 – 13, with general ticket sales beginning Nov. 14 through the band's official website. Fans can access the presale using the code TRCSWHISKEYRIFF.

"Never would have thought we'd be headlining Madison Square Garden. We are very grateful to be checking this one off the bucket list!" the band shared. The announcement follows the group's recent Get Right Tour and their live release, Live at the Ryman, which showcased their energetic performances and genre-blending sound.

In addition to the MSG headline, frontman Brandon Coleman confirmed that new music is on the way. During a recent discussion, he said, "The final product is amazing, and the new album is really f***ing good. It's coming out in June of next year? Is that when it's supposed to come out? The press thing I got said June of next year, I was like, 'This should come out now.'"

Brandon Coleman confirmed the timeline. "We're shooting for summer of next year. We don't know yet." The band's bassist, Andy Bishop, then chimed in and seemingly confirmed that the news Joe Rogan had just broken was just meant for Joe Rogan to know: "You're probably the only one that's supposed to know that."

The forthcoming project, teased with a pre-release single titled "People Hatin'," is expected to anchor a major 2026 tour. A teaser video filmed in New York City hinted at new music and upcoming tour dates before the official announcement, signaling another strong year ahead for the band as they continue to build on the success of Moment of Truth and their celebrated Red Rocks run.

Red Clay StrayThe Revivalists
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
