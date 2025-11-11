Miranda Lambert Turns 42: Husband Brendan McLoughlin Posts Heartfelt Message

Backstage Country
Country queen Miranda Lambert just turned 42, and her husband Brendan McLoughlin made sure the world knew how much he adores her, with a birthday tribute so sweet it could…

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards
Country queen Miranda Lambert just turned 42, and her husband Brendan McLoughlin made sure the world knew how much he adores her, with a birthday tribute so sweet it could make your blood sugar level spike. McLoughlin’s heartfelt and genuine post was the kind that makes you believe in love.

Brendan McLoughlin Celebrates Wife Miranda Lambert  

On his Instagram account, McLoughlin shared a series of adorable photos of his wife, Miranda Lambert, and their life together. The carousel featured Lambert riding a horse, eating, catching a fish, the two of them backstage, golfing, and posing outside the Billy the Kid Museum.  

His caption was simple, genuine, and straight from the heart: “Happy Birthday to the most loving, talented, and caring person I’ve ever met @mirandalambert . You had said yesterday that you read something that really resonated with you, ‘Don’t be afraid to be a beginner.’ From following your dreams of becoming a cowgirl, to picking up golf and competing in the Ryder Cup. You show me every day how fearless you are, how willing you are to jump into things even if it may take you out of your comfort zone. The world is a better place because of you. I love you, and I hope you have an amazing birthday. 42 looks good on you,” with birthday emojis.  

Lambert commented on her husband’s sweet tribute: “Thanks, honey, I love you.”  

Fans flooded the comment section to greet Lambert. One fan wrote, “Happy birthday to our Texas tornado and our queen of country! Havin a drink on a Monday night in your honor. school night, S—!” A fan who also works in the music industry credited Lambert for inspiring their career, writing, “She was my inspiration to pick up a guitar and start a music career. I’ll forever be grateful for her talents and sharing them with the world. Happy Birthday!”  

Married Since 2019  

The couple met in 2018 when the Nashville Star alum performed on ABC’s Good Morning America. The retired NYPD officer McLoughlin, was working on the show as part of the security team. They developed a relationship out of the spotlight, which is why, in February 2019, everyone was surprised when Lambert announced that they had already gotten married.  

Lambert announced, “In honor of Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you, Brendan Mcloughlin, for loving me for…. me.” 

