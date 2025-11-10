Tucker Wetmore at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

Here are some photos of Tucker Wetmore at our 99.5 QYK 2025 Guitar Pull! Our 10th Annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull made its return on Sunday, November 9th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. Country Music's hot new artists Shane Profitt, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, George Birge, Josh Ross, and Tucker Wetmore hit the stage in front of a SOLD-OUT crowd.

In past years of our QYK Guitar Pull, we have hosted Kane Brown, Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, and more! The annual event takes place in November and brings some of country music’s hottest and newest artists together on one stage to play acoustically together and swap stories on stage. It's truly a show like no other.

From small-town roots to the big stage, Tucker Wetmore is quickly becoming one of country music’s most exciting new voices. Raised in Kalama, Washington (pop. 2,700), the former college football player turned heartbreak into a new path when an injury ended his athletic career. Guitar in hand, he began writing songs that mix modern country melodies with timeless storytelling. Next thing he knows, he was Nashville-bound to chase the dream.

Tucker was just in Tampa on September 5th with Thomas Rhett at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre! But this was our chance to see him up close and personal.