Shane Profitt at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

Jen Glorioso
Here are some photos of Shane Profitt at our 99.5 QYK 2025 Guitar Pull! Our 10th Annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull made its return on Sunday, November 9th at the  Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. Country Music's hot new artists Shane Profitt, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, George Birge, Josh Ross, and Tucker Wetmore hit the stage in front of a SOLD-OUT crowd.

In past years of our QYK Guitar Pull, we have hosted Kane Brown, Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, and more! The annual event takes place in November and brings some of country music’s hottest and newest artists together on one stage to play acoustically together and swap stories on stage. It's truly a show like no other.

Originally from Columbia, TN, Shane incorporates a lot of blue-collar life into his music. At the end of 2021, he was still pulling overtime at his job with the city, busting his back about an hour south of Nashville and living for the weekend. Playing part time gigs at the popular Southern food chain, Puckett's and traveling all over Tennessee inspired some of his original music.

Shane's highlight moment of the night was definitely hearing an unreleased song about his family troubles. He explained this song was about his dad cheating on his mom. By the end, Shane received a standing ovation and everyone in the crowd needed tissues.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
