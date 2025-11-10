Lauren Alaina at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

Here are some photos of Lauren Alaina at our 99.5 QYK 2025 Guitar Pull! Our 10th Annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull made its return on Sunday, November 9th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. Country Music's hot new artists Shane Profitt, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, George Birge, Josh Ross, and Tucker Wetmore hit the stage in front of a SOLD-OUT crowd.

In past years of our QYK Guitar Pull, we have hosted Kane Brown, Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, and more! The annual event takes place in November and brings some of country music’s hottest and newest artists together on one stage to play acoustically together and swap stories on stage. It's truly a show like no other.

From Georgia roots to global stages, Alaina has shared the spotlight with legends like Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, and Luke Bryan, and in 2025 she joined the can’t-miss Rascal Flatts Life Is A Highway Tour. Along the way, she’s lit up some of the biggest platforms in the world—from the White House to the World Series, Dancing with the Stars to the *Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lauren opened up to us and told us a story about meeting a shy boy in the 6th grade choir class and forced him to get up on stage and sing with her... Turns out that shy boy was none other than KANE BROWN! And with that, the song "What Ifs" was born. Our other favorite moment from the show as getting to be the FIRST crowd to hear her song with Chase Matthew, "All My Exes" live!