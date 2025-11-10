Josh Ross at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

Here are some photos of Josh Ross at our 99.5 QYK 2025 Guitar Pull! Our 10th Annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull made its return on Sunday, November 9th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. Country Music's hot new artists Shane Profitt, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, George Birge, Josh Ross, and Tucker Wetmore hit the stage in front of a SOLD-OUT crowd.

In past years of our QYK Guitar Pull, we have hosted Kane Brown, Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, and more! The annual event takes place in November and brings some of country music’s hottest and newest artists together on one stage to play acoustically together and swap stories on stage. It's truly a show like no other.

Canada-born, Nashville-based, and now crowned CCMA Entertainer of the Year, Josh Ross isn’t just on the rise, he’s a global force.

With over 1 billion streams worldwide and a resume that includes touring with Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, Bailey Zimmerman, and Luke Bryan, Ross has already made his mark alongside the biggest names in the game. He recently wrapped a massive run with Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour.

We got to hear his song "Trouble" and a few more at the show!