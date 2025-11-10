Jelly Roll’s Nashville Venue Listed at $100 Million

Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville, a new-build five-story, 31,000-square-foot bar at 209 Broadway in Nashville's Lower Broadway district, has been listed for sale at $100 million. The property's lease will transfer to new owners, while the bar remains open and fully operational.

Opened earlier in 2024 in partnership with Evening Entertainment Group, the venue has quickly established itself as one of the most talked-about additions to Nashville's live-music and nightlife scene. The listing promotes the property as a top-tier residence located in one of the best entertainment district corridors in the City, priced at just over $3,192 a square foot.

Constructed in 2024, the building is owned by BB Broadway LLC. BB Broadway LLC has a long-term lease with the operator that will be conveyed to the buyer of the business. This is a unique opportunity to buy an established, ongoing business. The bar has a rooftop space, a speakeasy, and a full-service restaurant serving items such as Pork & Tobacco Stack, Steak Frites, and Peppy Roll.

Analysts in the industry say the city maintains a strong appeal for artist-owned bars, but the recent boom in celeb-branded bars over the past year has raised legitimate concerns about oversaturation. Still, artists continue to find excitement in opening or rebranding Broadway properties, indicating strong momentum despite competitive pressures.

Jelly Roll's broader popularity and cross-genre collaborations with artists such as Post Malone and Lainey Wilson lend the listing added prestige and visibility. The $100 million sales price drew enthusiastic responses from fans and investors who found the number to be both humorous and absurd.