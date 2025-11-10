George Birge at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

Here are some photos of George Birge at our 99.5 QYK 2025 Guitar Pull! Our 10th Annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull made its return on Sunday, November 9th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. Country Music's hot new artists Shane Profitt, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, George Birge, Josh Ross, and Tucker Wetmore hit the stage in front of a SOLD-OUT crowd.

In past years of our QYK Guitar Pull, we have hosted Kane Brown, Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, and more! The annual event takes place in November and brings some of country music’s hottest and newest artists together on one stage to play acoustically together and swap stories on stage. It's truly a show like no other.

George Birge (rhymes with “merge”) is a Texas-born, Nashville-based songwriter known for his hit “Beer Beer, Truck Truck,” an up-tempo sing-along that is about far more than those writing-room tropes. It’s about missing the one you love and wooing them to come back. “I know the city called you, go baby spread your wings/I’ll be here waiting on you, out here in the country,” Birge sings.

This is George's second time at the QYK Guitar Pull! He played in 2023 where he first debuted his hit "Cowboy Songs"