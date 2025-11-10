Chase Matthew at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

Here are some photos of Chase Matthew at our 99.5 QYK 2025 Guitar Pull! Our 10th Annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull made its return on Sunday, November 9th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. Country Music's hot new artists Shane Profitt, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, George Birge, Josh Ross, and Tucker Wetmore hit the stage in front of a SOLD-OUT crowd.

In past years of our QYK Guitar Pull, we have hosted Kane Brown, Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, and more! The annual event takes place in November and brings some of country music’s hottest and newest artists together on one stage to play acoustically together and swap stories on stage. It's truly a show like no other.

Chase was born in Tennessee and is a big fan of social media. He got a lot of exposure with his song Country Line in 2021. After going viral, he got noticed by Warner Records. Since then he has sold out venues nationwide and headlined tours. Chase has a huge following due to his modern hip-hop sound mixed with country lyrics.

Outside of making music, Chase is a huge car guy. He grew up working as a mechanic and has been around cars his entire life. He loves spending his time under hoods and starting motors.

Chase was super honored to be at the QYK Guitar Pull celebrating his FIRST #1 hit on Country Radio! We even got to celebrate by hearing his song featuring Lauren Alaina "All My Exes" LIVE for the first time ever!