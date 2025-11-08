Backstage Country
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Del McCoury

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience one of the most celebrated bands in bluegrass history, The Del McCoury Band, live on stage at…

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience one of the most celebrated bands in bluegrass history, The Del McCoury Band, live on stage at David Bilheimer Capitol Theater on November 15, 2025

Don’t miss your chance to see the legendary Del McCoury Band live in concert! With a career spanning over six decades, Del McCoury continues to define the sound of authentic American bluegrass. From soulful harmonies to lightning-fast picking, every performance is packed with heart, history, and unforgettable energy.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 11/10-11/14/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/14/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Del McCoury Band on November 15, 2025
  • Prize Value: $53.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall
Del McCoury Band
