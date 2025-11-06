Randy Rogers Band on Their Latest EP ‘The Going’: What Fans Can Expect

The Randy Rogers Band from San Marcos, Texas is back after more than two years. With lead vocals Randy Rogers, Geoffrey Hill (guitar), Jon Richardson (bass guitar), Brady Black (fiddle), Les Lawless (drums), and Todd Stewart (multi-instrumentalist), the band just released their latest EP The Going.

Randy Rogers Band Released Latest EP

The tracks cover themes of love, loss, and the life of a country music artist.

In an interview with Country Now, Rogers discussed how the EP came about. It was about life’s moments and how we should realize we should appreciate what we already have instead of living our lives chasing what we don’t have. He explained that The Going reflects the band’s past and hopefully will serve as a reminder for the band and the fans to be present.

Rogers said, “The Going, it’s all about the journey. The ride. Realizing that the pot at the end of the rainbow is actually right at your front door. After 25 years in this business, I feel like I can speak to that truth. What you wish for and what you actually have aren’t for too far apart.”

The EP’s message is clearer in the lyrics of the title track: “Sometimes it ain’t what ya know / It’s the way you get knowing / It ain’t so much the getting to / As much as it’s the going.”

The Going Track List

Break Itself

Is This Thing Workin’ (featuring Parker McCollum)

Missing You

Same Place Twice

The Going

We Ain’t Right