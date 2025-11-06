Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Grand Ole Opry Releases 20-Track Album Featuring Never-Before-Heard Live Recordings

The Grand Ole Opry will officially celebrate its 100th anniversary on Nov. 28, marking a century of live country music performances that have shaped American culture. To commemorate the milestone,…

Jennifer Eggleston
Carrie Underwood receives CMT Artist of the Year award during a remote performance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 16, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Duane Prokop / Stringer via Getty Images

The Grand Ole Opry will officially celebrate its 100th anniversary on Nov. 28, marking a century of live country music performances that have shaped American culture. To commemorate the milestone, a special 20-track album titled OPRY100: Country's Greatest Songs will be released under OPRY/Virgin Music Group, with copyright credited to ABC Audio. Fans can also experience the celebration online through an official YouTube playlist featuring live clips and exclusive performances tied to the project.

The album compiles never-before-released live performances from the Grand Ole Opry stage, drawn from a fan-voted list of the Opry's 100 Greatest Songs, which remains open for voting through mid-November. The release features both legendary and contemporary artists, including Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, and Ashley McBryde.

The complete track listing showcases a historic mix of original performances, reimagined classics, and “full circle” reinterpretations. Highlights include the Oak Ridge Boys performing “Elvira” (1980), Keith Whitley's “Don't Close Your Eyes” (1988), Luke Combs's “Tennessee Whiskey” (2016), and Kelsea Ballerini's 2025 rendition of “I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool.” Two full-circle tracks — “El Paso” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today” — are presented in new live contexts that connect past and present Opry eras.

Each track is noted with its performing artist and year, spanning titles such as “Your Cheatin' Heart,” “Crazy,” “Ring of Fire,” and “Coal Miner's Daughter.” The accompanying YouTube playlist and fan voting portal will remain active through the anniversary celebration, offering fans a chance to honor the songs and artists that define the Opry's century-long legacy.

Carrie UnderwoodGrand Ole Opry
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Lauren Daigle on the left and Jordan Davis on the right.
MusicLauren Daigle and Jordan Davis Set to Host 16th Annual CMA Country Christmas SpecialJennifer Eggleston
Eric Church performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicEric Church’s CMA Album Rollout Upstaged by Timberlake-Stapleton Duet in 2015Jennifer Eggleston
Jelly Roll performs onstage during the Beautifully Broken Tour at Climate Pledge Arena on August 31, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
MusicJelly Roll Unveils Health Transformation and Playful ‘Veggie Roll’ Persona in Viral TikTokJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect