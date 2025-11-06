Grand Ole Opry Releases 20-Track Album Featuring Never-Before-Heard Live Recordings

The Grand Ole Opry will officially celebrate its 100th anniversary on Nov. 28, marking a century of live country music performances that have shaped American culture. To commemorate the milestone, a special 20-track album titled OPRY100: Country's Greatest Songs will be released under OPRY/Virgin Music Group, with copyright credited to ABC Audio. Fans can also experience the celebration online through an official YouTube playlist featuring live clips and exclusive performances tied to the project.

The album compiles never-before-released live performances from the Grand Ole Opry stage, drawn from a fan-voted list of the Opry's 100 Greatest Songs, which remains open for voting through mid-November. The release features both legendary and contemporary artists, including Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, and Ashley McBryde.

The complete track listing showcases a historic mix of original performances, reimagined classics, and “full circle” reinterpretations. Highlights include the Oak Ridge Boys performing “Elvira” (1980), Keith Whitley's “Don't Close Your Eyes” (1988), Luke Combs's “Tennessee Whiskey” (2016), and Kelsea Ballerini's 2025 rendition of “I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool.” Two full-circle tracks — “El Paso” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today” — are presented in new live contexts that connect past and present Opry eras.