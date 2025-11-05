This Day in Country History: November 5

The Country Music Association Awards happened on Nov. 5 with impressive winners, and country star Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The music industry lost the legendary Johnny Horton on this day, and Carly Pearce gave a free performance in a New York subway station.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Hats off to Dolly Parton and the winners of the CMA Awards on Nov. 5:

2022: The Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In response, she released her first rock 'n' roll album, Rockstar. It received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America on March 12, 2024.

Cultural Milestones

This date has seen cultural events involving artists who deserved honors and recognition:

2017: The Jason Aldean: Asphalt Cowboy exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum ended its run. This exhibit showcased artifacts and memorabilia from Aldean's career, including his first guitar and various music awards.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 5 has hosted several notable performances:

2007: Initially planned as a one-night show, Garth Brooks decided to expand his performances at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, to nine nights following extremely high ticket demand.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a death to the release of a book, industry changes for Nov. 5 included:

1960: Johnny Horton died on this day at the age of 35 in a car accident in Milano, Texas. Horton was known for songs such as "The Battle of New Orleans" and "When It's Springtime in Alaska (It's Forty Below)." Horton started his career as a honky-tonk performer before blending country and pop with songs such as "North to Alaska."

