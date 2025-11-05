When Idol Hits Music City: ‘American Idol’ Judges Spotted Shooting in Nashville

Carrie Underwood, in her second year as the Idol‑winning country star turned judge, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have been spotted filming for the next season of American Idol on the grounds of Belmont University in Nashville.

ICYMI, this is a big deal since this is the first for the franchise. Usually, the contestants stay in Los Angeles after auditions and eliminations. But for the upcoming season, they’re shooting in Music City during Hollywood Week.

‘American Idol’ Judges Spotted in Nashville

As reported by Country Now, Underwood, Bryan, and Richie were spotted at Nashville’s Belmont University. Students and the marching band welcomed the judges, who were gracious enough to wave, smile, and even high-five some of the fans. Bryan even stopped to say hello to the university mascot, Bruiser the Bruin.

Students posted videos on social media about the judges’ visit.

One wrote, “pov it’s a Monday at belmont university.” Another wrote, “No big deal…just Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood on campus!”

In perhaps the most relatable moment of all, something every student wishes for during finals week, one fan thanked Bryan for their final exams getting cancelled. @hannahhassan2019 posted on TikTok “@Luke Bryan thank you for helping us get our final canceled!! Belmont PT loves you!!!” On the video she posted, their professor, clearly a fan, was yelling and jumping up and down with her students.

Idol University

Aside from filming in Nashville, the judges’ presence at a university ties into the singing competition’s academic theme for next year. On its official Instagram account, a video featuring the three judges and a flyer tacked to a bulletin board with the words “Idol University” was visible, including the upcoming season’s premiere date. The caption read, “That’s a tear we couldn’t wait to make. A new season of #AmericanIdol premieres Monday, January 26 on ABC and Stream on Hulu!”