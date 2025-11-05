Alan Jackson to Retire From Touring After Final Nashville Show in June 2026

Backstage Country
Alan Jackson has announced what will be his final touring show, Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale. The event is scheduled for June 27,…

Alan Jackson performs onstage during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Alan Jackson has announced what will be his final touring show, Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale. The event is scheduled for June 27, 2026, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Pre-sale tickets released in October quickly sold out, reflecting the overwhelming demand from fans eager to witness the Country Music Hall of Famer's last concert.

At 66, Jackson has been candid about his ongoing battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a condition he has lived with for nearly 15 years that affects muscle strength and mobility. The progressive disorder has made performing increasingly difficult. “So, it makes me more uncomfortable on stage, and I just have a hard time, and I just want to think about maybe calling it quits before I'm unable to do the job like I want to,” the Country Music Hall of Famer said.

The Nashville concert will feature an all-star lineup celebrating Jackson's legacy. Scheduled guests include Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and Lee Ann Womack, with more performers expected to be announced. Officials and press reports confirmed that additional details and appearances were shared through official channels, with gratitude extended to fans for their continued support.

“I'm proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans,” Alan Jackson said in a statement posted to Instagram. “I'm just sorry there weren't enough seats for everybody who wanted one. I appreciate all the people that have come to my shows and supported me over the years.”

“We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started, and that's in Nashville, Tennessee — Music City — where country music lives,” Alan Jackson posted on Instagram. “I gotta do the last one there.”

In his announcement, Jackson called the finale the culmination of a long journey and a chance to celebrate alongside many special friends.

