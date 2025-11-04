Lainey Wilson Reflects on Career Struggles at TIME100 Next Gala While Preparing for CMA Awards Hosting Duties

Backstage Country
Lainey Wilson, one of country music's most dynamic voices, was celebrated as a part of the TIME100 Next Gala event in New York City on Oct. 30 and took a moment to reflect on how she learned to believe in herself and the experiences that have brought her success. During the event, Wilson recounted the struggles of creating a career in country music while also honoring the achievements that now identify her as a modern-day trailblazer.

"What I've learned is, you can't rush the growing season. You just have to keep showing up, you have to keep nurturing your gift, keep believing that's what is meant for you, is going to find you when it's the right time," Wilson said. "Stay planted, water your roots. Keep searching for the light, because when your season comes, people will taste the fruit of your faith, and the world will be a better place because of it."

Wilson's path began in adolescence, when she started writing songs and performing in her Louisiana hometown, a foundation that taught her the importance of faith and persistence. She conveyed a message to her supporters and fellow creators about having patience — trust that hard work and self-belief will pay off eventually. Wilson was recognized on the TIME100 Next List for her impact in entertainment and is now on a list of innovators, leaders, and advocates shaping the industry's future.

Her continued momentum includes hosting the 59th CMA Awards on Nov. 19 on ABC, marking her second consecutive year in the role. She has also been nominated in several categories, including  Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

Miranda Lambert paid tribute to Wilson, highlighting their shared love of country music and lifestyle. "She's a legend already. … I'm really proud of how she represents the lifestyle we both love and the music we both love. She's out of the gate going 100 miles an hour."

Wilson's recent GRAMMY win for her album Bell Bottom Country, along with continued conversations about her album Whirlwind, only prove her to be a beacon of persistence — demonstrating how patience, faith, and authenticity can change a life and a career.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
