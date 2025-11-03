Second Date Update November 2025
We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay’s Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make…
We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make a match! Here are all of our dating stories from November 2025.
November 3 - Sounded Like A 'Prime' Date
Abby said her date with Steven got hot and heavy. He came back to her place and she told us that he called her awesome and refreshing. That's when he noticed she had a lot of boxes and wondered why.
Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.